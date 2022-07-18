Man, 21, arrested after allegedly assaulting another man with knife

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons.

He will be charged in court on Tuesday (July 19).

The police said on Monday that they responded to a case on Sunday (July 17) at about 2.10am where a man allegedly assaulted another man with a knife along Circular Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed a fight involving two men aged 37 and 21. The younger man allegedly slashed the other person before he fled the scene, said the police.

The older man suffered multiple laceration wounds and was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

"Through extensive ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division and Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of the 21-year-old man and arrested him within 12 hours of the reported offence," said the police.

A knife was seized.

During the arrest, a 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harbouring an offender.

Both men will be charged in court on Tuesday.