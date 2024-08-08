Man, 25, arrested for public nuisance in SIM campus

The incident appears to be taking place during an event.

A 25-year-old man was on Aug 6 arrested for public nuisance at the Singapore Institute of Management Global Education (SIM) campus in Clementi.

The police said it received a call for assistance at around 3.35pm that day at 461 Clementi Road, where SIM is located.

It added that investigations are ongoing.

In a video of the arrest posted on Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu on Aug 7, two police officers are shown holding onto the arms of a man wearing glasses.

The incident appears to be taking place during an event and a crowd is seen watching the arrest take place.

The suspect can be heard shouting: “You cannot treat me like this! I was a student! I am a student... I’m not leaving!”

He is later seen with his hands behind his back while being escorted out of the building by three police officers.

The Straits Times has contacted SIM for more information.