Dec 5 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

All first-timers are well-bred but (15) SPUMANTE DOLCE and (13) GIMME PASSION could be the ones over this distance.

(17) WARNING SOUND was well beaten on debut but she showed inexperience and can only improve. She is also well-related.

(16) THE MIGHTIEST was drawn wide in her first try round a bend last time. She has not done badly and should be up there.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) PIBE DE ORO has high class form having met some of the best around. He is overdue and should prefer the longer distance.

(18) SATYAGRAHA ran a fair race on debut. He is also well-bred being by One World and he has drawn alongside Pibe De Oro so it should be a great race.

(11) CHABAL was beaten as favourite in his last start but is still learning. He will not be far off.

(14) GREEN CHERRY found 1,000m a bit short on debut. He is a Gimmethegreenlight/Tiger Ridge cross and could improve.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(3) GLORIA MUNDI has improved of late and could open her account.

(5) RISING RUSSIAN has been plagued with wide draws and is quite unlucky. If she gets luck in running, she could be dangerous.

(7) EMPRESS WU has been steadily getting better with racing. She could get into the fight this time.

(10) AFTERSHOCK has only had two starts and could show up if seeing out the distance.

Race 4 (1,700m)

(5) VAVA VEGAS only just failed over this distance a few starts back. He is holding form and may get a chance if the race is run to suit.

(1) FUTUREWOLFF has not been too convincing but he gets a 2.5kg apprentice claim and gate one.

(8) UNDER THE RAINBOW suddenly won in good style. He could be on the up and may make a successful handicap debut.

(2) CREPUSCOLO has run well in some strong races and is not one to take lightly even if racing after a fair break.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(8) PEACE TREATY showed potential earlier and caught the eye over shorter after a rest. He could have a lot more to come.

The same can be said for (9) MUTARAZI who races for a stable in good form. He is also lightly raced and has wins to come.

(3) BAY EMPIRE, stablemate to Peace Treaty, needs to be watched. He has also shown potential.

(2) KEY NEWS could be in the money with a bit of improvement.

Race 6 (1,475m)

A great prep race for the upcoming WSB Grand Heritage. Most have decent form and it looks a race to go wide in terms of the exotics.

(2) POMODORO’S JET ran a promising race on local debut and could make improvement.

(9) RADICCHIO has sparkling form and he could be anything.

(6) JURY’S OUT was not far off in a good race last time and had (5) THE AFRICA HOUSE behind him, so looks a big threat. The Africa House was only beaten a neck in his next start and could turn the form around.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) CHOCOLATE SOLDIER was not disgraced in his comeback, and, stripping fitter, could have every chance.

(4) RAVEN BLACK is back. He was impressive in his last three and could make it to the top as he is lightly raced. But he is racing after a layoff and dropping slightly in distance.

(3) KARANGETANG is in top form and is another that cannot be taken lightly. He did well after stumbling at the start and could have better luck this time.

(8) ADDRESS THE NATION is up in class and could be on the up.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(1) JOHN WICK has won two of his last three and the way he won his last suggests he could be ready for another fight.

(4) BLAZE A WAY is a Gimmethegreenlight gelding with more to come. He was not far off Karate Kid who was impressive recently.

(6) VELDSKOEN caught the eye with a decent run after a rest and can build on that and get closer.

(7) JOHNNY APPLESEED is very quick but needs to find more of a finish.