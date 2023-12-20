Man, 61, arrested after slashing at Pasir Ris West Plaza; suspect among 4 people taken to hospital

The victims were reportedly from the Royal Regent, a provision shop selling a variety of items such as phone products, sandals and bags.

Police officers working at the scene of a slashing incident at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Dec 20.

A cordon was set up around provision shop Royal Regent, where socks and shoes were strewn on the floor, with some items covered in blood.

The incident happened at around 4pm at Pasir Ris West Plaza on Dec 20.

Three people were injured by an armed lone attacker in a slashing incident at a mall in Pasir Ris Street 72, with shoppers and business owners running for cover amid the chaos.

A Pasir Ris resident, who was at the mall just after the attack, said the victims are from Royal Regent, a provision shop selling a variety of items such as phone products, sandals and bags.

“They were covered in blood, and there were over 30 police officers at the scene, including several armed with rifles,” said the resident, who declined to be named.

Another resident, who gave his name as Mr Lee, said the victims are the owners of Royal Regent, which has been at the mall for about 20 years.

“They were very heavily bandaged, and the injuries look very bad,” added the taxi driver.

Police said the attacker was known to the victims, and their preliminary investigations showed

The victims – a 53-year-old man and two women, aged 53 and 55 – were conscious when taken to hospital.

“A 61-year-old man was conveyed semi-conscious to the hospital and was subsequently arrested for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with dangerous weapon,” said the police, which were alerted to the incident at about 4.50pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the four individuals were taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the two women are sisters. A frequent patron of the shop spoke to the mother of the two women.

Said the patron: “The mother said her daughters, though injured, fought off the assailant until he collapsed outside the shop.”

The attacker is believed to be working at a mobile phone shop in Pasir Ris.

When ST visited the mall at 6.30pm, police were still at the scene interviewing witnesses. A cordon has been set up around Royal Regent, where socks and shoes were strewn on the floor, with some items covered in blood.

The employee, who declined to be named, said she recognised the voice behind the scream as the woman who works in the sundry shop tucked between the drug store and the provision shop.

The employee said she ran, fearing for her safety, and did not see the attacker.

According to passers-by, Royal Regent also provides mobile phone services, including sales and repairs.

A plainclothes police officer was seen speaking to a man that other business owners identified as an employee of the shop. His hands were smeared with what appeared to be dried blood.

A police officer accompanies a man that other business owners identified as an employee of the shop. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

In 2022, the Ministry of Home Affairs had sought to reassure the public following a number of violent incidents that year involving a bladed weapon.

The ministry said that for urgent incidents, including those involving dangerous weapons, police are generally able to respond within 15 minutes of the call.

Between 2017 and 2021, there were about 150 knife-related crimes annually involving murder, robbery, rioting and serious hurt.