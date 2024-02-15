Man allegedly hurts passerby with knife

The incident took place at the junction of Jalan Ma'mor and Jalan Tenteram.

A man who appeared to be inebriated acted wildly after alighting from a bus in Whampoa after 11pm on Feb 13.

Even the bus driver got off the bus to check on the man at the junction of Jalan Ma'mor and Jalan Tenteram.

Seeing the wild behaviour of the man, a passerby called the police while another approached to check on him.

However, the man allegedly took out a Swiss Army knife and attacked the Good Samaritan, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The police confirmed that a 49-year-old man had assisted a 30-year-old man who was believed to be drunk. The latter allegedly injured the older man with a Swiss Army knife.

Both men were injured and taken to hospital. The older man suffered minor injuries.

The 30-year-old was later arrested. Investigations are ongoing.