Man allegedly tries to disarm digital lock to Yishun flat

A man was caught on CCTV allegedly fiddling with the digital lock on the gate.

He was believed to be attempting to disarm the digital lock on the gate of a flat in Yishun.

His failed attemptes triggered the alarm, prompting the residents of the seventh-storey unit at Block 259 Yishun Ring Road to call the police.

Mr Fang told Shin Min Daily News that his phone had sounded the alarm from the app connected to his gate's digital lock, at about 4am on Oct 23.

The 57-year-old clerk woke up and saw on the CCTV a man standing outside his flat.

"He behaved suspiciously and stayed outside the door for nearly five minutes. During this time, he bent down at least three times to try to enter the password to unlock the gate," claimed Mr Fang.

"I've lived here for 10 years and I've never seen him. There are no valuables outside the house, just some potted plants."

The man apparently took off when he heard someone opening the door.

Mr Fang had switched to digital lock for his gate about four months ago for the safety of his 85-year-old mother.

The police confirmed they received a report on the incident.

In a separate incident, a Rivervale Shores resident faced a similar situation – a stranger was caught on the CCTV fiddling with the digital lock to the door.