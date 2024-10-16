 Stranger allegedly tries to unlock Sengkang flat's door, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Stranger allegedly tries to unlock Sengkang flat's door

A man was caught on CCTV allegedly fiddling with the electronic lock of the door of a resident's house. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Oct 16, 2024 07:10 am

A Rivervale Shores resident was home on the evening of Oct 11 when a stranger allegedly tried to unlock the front door.

The homeowner, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared in the residents' Facebook group that the man was caught on her CCTV fiddling with the digital lock.

She found it odd that he was trying to unlock the door without first trying to open the gate, putting his arm through the grilles.

When she opened the door, the stranger was apparently taken by surprise and took a couple of steps back. He then claimed that he had gone to the wrong flat.

“Why would he try to open the main door without opening the gate," questioned the homeowner of the flat in Sengkang East Drive.

She told Shin Min Daily News that she called the police immediately but the man had fled and could not be found.

One of her neighbours claimed he had seen the same man wandering outside his flat.

Other residents in the area had not seen the man in the footage before but they were concerned over the incident.

