Man arrested after dispute over toilet queue in bar

A man seen arguing with police officers in a video circulating online after he allegedly swung a broken glass cup at another bar patron has been arrested.

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they received a call for assistance at 79 Circular Road early Sunday (May 22) morning at 1.15am.

They added: "When police officers arrived, a 52-year-old man was allegedly drunk and causing annoyance to the public. The man had allegedly held onto a broken glass cup and swung towards a 47-year-old man, causing a superficial cut on his left elbow area.

"When the officers engaged the man, he was uncooperative and refused to furnish his particulars. The man allegedly started raising his voice and hurled vulgarities and racist comments at the officers at scene.

"Despite repeated warnings from the officers, the man was non-compliant and resisted arrest. Necessary force was used to restrain him."

The man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means and using threatening language against a public servant.

The younger man earlier sustained minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the incident started at the Drunk Skunk Bar & Bistro, where a drunk man, who was with friends, refused to queue for the toilet and caused a scene.

He reportedly smashed a glass cup to use as a weapon and injured another man's arm. The bar manager called the police.

In the video, which was recorded outside the bar, the man can be heard telling a police officer: "Take your hand off me... I know the rules... I've been in jail so many times."

He also accused the officers of "assault".

The video ends with the man apparently being pinned to the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing.