Husband of Bedok coffee shop co-owner arrested after bloody dispute

The stall owner said the incident took place at the path in front of the drinks stall.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested after a fight at a Bedok coffee shop that left another man, also 59, bleeding from the head.

A stall owner on Jan 7 told The New Paper that the coffee shop was starting to get busy for dinner when the incident took place the day before.

“I was busy preparing orders and was listening to music through my earphones, so I didn't hear anything happen," he said.

"When I turned around, I was surprised to see a man lying on the ground, bleeding.”

According to a female stall owner, the victim was a regular customer who would go to the coffee shop around 3pm to 4pm.

He was known to place his order for coffee in a very loud voice and would sometimes shout his order repeatedly.

She claimed that Mr Poh, the husband of one of the owners of the coffee shop, asked the customer what he wanted and walked over to him to tell him to stop shouting.

The customer stood up and complained to Mr Poh that no one was taking his order. He also claimed that his leg was injured, that's why he was shouting.

The man proceeded to stand very close to Mr Poh, who then allegedly pushed him away before turning around to leave. The customer then caught up with Mr Poh, who again pushed him away.

According to the female stall owner, the customer demanded to know who Mr Poh was and the latter replied that he was the coffee shop boss.

The reply seemed to rile the man up and he approached Mr Poh.

After instructing a worker to take his granddaughter into the drinks stall, Mr Poh put the girl's schoolbag in the stall before rushing out with an object in his hand.

Mr Poh then allegedly started beating the customer until the latter fell down.

The female stall owner stopped Mr Poh while the injured customer called the police.

The police confirm they received a call for assistance from 56 New Upper Changi Road at about 6.30pm on Jan 6.

A 59-year-old man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon while another 59-year-old was taken to Changi General Hospital.

In a video posted on Reddit on Jan 6, a man can be seen seated at a table, the front of his shirt covered in blood and a bloody paper towel on his head.

The Redditor shared that he was at the coffee shop at around 6pm that day when he saw the man covered in blood.