Man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with knife in Jalan Besar

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a 40-year-old man with a knife in Jalan Besar on Saturday.

The police, who arrested the man for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, said preliminary investigations showed that the suspect is believed to be involved in a dispute with the victim and allegedly used a knife to attack him.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division, supported by officers from the Police Operations Command Centre and Bedok Police Division, identified the man and arrested him within eight hours of the incident, the police said.

Two knives and the victim’s shirt were seized as case exhibits, they added.

The suspect will be charged in court on Monday with voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he can be fined or jailed for up to seven years or caned, or any combination of the three punishments.

The police said they have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

They added: “The police would also like to remind members of the public that it is an offence to carry an offensive and/or scheduled weapon in a public place.”

If found guilty, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and caned at least six times.