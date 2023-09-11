 Man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with knife in Jalan Besar, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with knife in Jalan Besar

Man arrested for allegedly attacking another man with knife in Jalan Besar
Two knives and the victim’s shirt were seized as case exhibits. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE
Chin Hui Shan
Sep 11, 2023 08:04 am

A 39-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly attacked a 40-year-old man with a knife in Jalan Besar on Saturday.

The police, who arrested the man for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon, said preliminary investigations showed that the suspect is believed to be involved in a dispute with the victim and allegedly used a knife to attack him.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division, supported by officers from the Police Operations Command Centre and Bedok Police Division, identified the man and arrested him within eight hours of the incident, the police said.

Two knives and the victim’s shirt were seized as case exhibits, they added.

The suspect will be charged in court on Monday with voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapon.

If found guilty, he can be fined or jailed for up to seven years or caned, or any combination of the three punishments.

A series of enforcement operations were conducted at nightspots in the Joo Chiat, Marina Bay and Bugis areas from Sept 7 to 10.
Singapore

Teen among four arrested for drug-related offences

Related Stories

Singaporean man, 33, remanded in Port Dickson over fatal crash involving 4-year-old boy

3 teens among 10 arrested for banking-related malware scams

Man, 30, arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at Holiday Inn Express Singapore Katong

The police said they have zero tolerance for such brazen acts of violence and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law.

They added: “The police would also like to remind members of the public that it is an offence to carry an offensive and/or scheduled weapon in a public place.”

If found guilty, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and caned at least six times.

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

crimeARMS AND WEAPONSSINGAPORE CRIMEpolice