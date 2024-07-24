Man beat red light, caught speeding on camera

More than 5,000 speeding violations have been captured since the activation of the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras.

A 60-year-old man who beat a red light while driving above the speed limit was fined $2,000 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

This is the first time a motorist has been tried in court for a speeding violation captured by the speed enforcement function in a red-light camera, the police said on July 24.

At about 12.40pm on April 9, a red-light camera at West Coast Highway junction captured the driver running a red light and travelling at 111kmh, exceeding the road speed limit of 70kmh.

The driver was charged and convicted in court on July 3 for dangerous driving under the Road Traffic Act.

Offenders can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or both. They may also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

The police said that from April 1, the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras was progressively activated at various locations.

More than 5,000 speeding violations have been captured since the activation of the function, they added.

The red-light cameras have always had the speed enforcement function, but it was activated only after the number of speeding-related fatal accidents spiked to 33 in 2023, up by more than 80 per cent from 18 in 2022, The Straits Times had reported.

The police said they take “a serious view of motorists who engage in egregious driving behaviour, including speeding and running the red light”.

“The police will not hesitate to take firm action against motorists who... endanger the safety of other road users.”