Man charged with alleged dangerous driving twice in 9 days

A man allegedly drove a white car in a dangerous manner on two separate occasions within nine days in November.

On Dec 26, Khoo Jin, a 48-year-old Singaporean, was charged with two counts of dangerous driving.

He was driving the car along the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway towards Marina Coastal Expressway shortly before 8am on Nov 18 when he allegedly changed lanes abruptly without signalling and slowed down in the middle of the road even though there were no obstructions ahead.

The driver of another car behind him had to apply the brakes to avoid a collision, stated court documents.

Khoo is accused of committing a similar offence nine days later.

This time, he was driving the vehicle along Pandan Valley towards Mount Sinai Rise at around 12.45pm on Nov 27 when he allegedly overtook another car abruptly, encroached upon the other motorist’s path and stopped in the middle of the road.

This other motorist also had to apply the brakes to avoid a collision.

Police said in a statement on Dec 25 that Traffic Police officers established Khoo’s identity following an investigation and arrested him soon after.

He was also immediately suspended from driving.

Khoo’s case will be mentioned again in court on Jan 8, 2025.

For each count of dangerous driving, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $10,000.