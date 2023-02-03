Man charged with allegedly robbing Pasir Ris minimart at knifepoint

Imran Zulkhifli is accused of targeting the One-Stop Minimart at Pasir Ris, and making off with cash totalling $580.

A man was hauled to a district court on Friday after he allegedly robbed a Pasir Ris minimart at knifepoint on Wednesday morning.

Imran Zulkhifli, 31, who was charged with robbery, is accused of targeting the One-Stop Minimart at Block 136, Pasir Ris Street 11, and making off with cash totalling $580.

In a statement on Friday morning, police said that officers were alerted to the case at around 1.50am on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the police said: “Preliminary investigations revealed that the (accused), who was allegedly armed with a knife, robbed the victim by demanding that the victim hand over money from the cash register.

“Through ground enquiries and with the aid of CCTV (closed-circuit television) images, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him within 18 hours of the report.”

Officers also seized a knife and $276 in cash.

The commander of the division, Assistant Commissioner of Police Justin Wong, said: “The man committed a brazen act of robbery, and the police will spare no effort in ensuring that offenders are swiftly apprehended and dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of physical appearance and any distinctive physical features of the perpetrator, and call the police as soon as possible.”

Imran’s case has been adjourned to March 3.

Offenders convicted of armed robbery can be jailed for between three and 14 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.