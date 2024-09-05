Man claims he was shoved down stairs during night out

Still feeling the effects of the alcohol and suffering from a head injury sustained in the fall, Mr Lun's memories of the incident remain hazy.

A 27-year-old financial consultant claimed he was assaulted and shoved down a flight of stairs after a night out drinking at MacPherson's Grantral Mall.

Mr Lun Chen Xi now fears permanent facial scarring from the incident, which took place in the early hours of Sept 1 outside a bar in the mall.

He told Shin Min Daily News he and seven friends arrived at the bar around 9pm on Aug 31 and they drank until 2am the next morning.

As the group was leaving, Mr Lun stumbled while descending the stairs.

"I suspect I was pushed down the stairs but I can't remember clearly," he revealed.

"After I fell, someone rushed over and hit me."

Still feeling the effects of the alcohol and suffering from a head injury sustained in the fall, Mr Lun's memories of the incident remain hazy.

"According to what my friends told me afterwards, the attacker claimed he was unhappy that I had picked on his brother, so he rushed over to hit me," Mr Lun explained.

"But the truth is, I don't know the brothers well, and the atmosphere was very harmonious while we were drinking."

Mr Lun's only clear memory is of someone helping him up.

"I realised I was in the hospital only after I regained consciousness," he said.

He added that he noticed closed circuit television cameras outside the bar and hoped that the recordings could shed light on the event.

Mr Lun has been advised to pursue the matter through a civil suit as it fell under non-arrestable offences.