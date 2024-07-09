Man claims neighbour's renovation debris killed his 8 kois

One of the carps that died.

For almost seven years, philanthropist Lim Ah Boy had been raising Japanese kois.

He had bought eight of them for more than $5,000.

But now they are all dead.

The 60-year-old claimed his beloved kois had leapt out of their pond after debris from the renovation works fell into it.

"Kois are very sensitive. When the water is polluted, they become uncomfortable and jump out of the water," Mr Lim told Shin Min Daily News.

"I love them very much. I have been raising fish for many years and have never had this problem before.

"One koi died in February and four more died in March. Now all eight of them are dead."

Mr Lim said his next-door neighbour at Jalan Kechot in Eunos had been renovating the house since last year and the debris often fell into his compound.

"I will stop rearing fish until my neighbour's project is completed," he explained.

"It really hurts me to see them die like this."

The renovation supervisor, 58-year-old Su Rixing, said dust-proof sheets were usually put in place but did not do so recently in order to remove stone columns and dismantle an iron frame.

"During renovation, it is inevitable that some gravel or dust would bounce over," he explained.

Mr Lim also claimed that his car had four flat tyres between February and June. He believed sharp metal objects such as wires and nails, which fell into his compound, caused the punctures.