Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre closed for 3 months

Jurong West 505 Market & Food Centre at 505 Jurong West Street 52 is closed from today, Sept 9, for upgrading.

The market and food centre, which has three stalls on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list – Du Du Shou Shi, Soh Kee Cooked Food and Jian Bo Tiong Bahru Shui Kueh – will be closed for three months.

Some stall owners have decided to help out in other branches, while others choose use this down time to have a good rest and recharge.

The market and food centre will be closed for three months for renovations from Sept 9 to Dec 8.

Du Du Shou Shi owner Tan Kim Hui, 76, will be helping out at the other branch – when he is not enjoying some me-time.

"I have booked a flight to China for November," he told Shin Min Daily News.

"Before that, I will go to the Havelock Road branch to help out. There are fewer people there and the business hours are shorter, so I can go home and rest in the afternoon."

The two brothers running Soh Kee Cooked Food look forward to taking a good break while their workers decided to work part-time jobs.

Mr Huang Zhiming, 65, and Mr brother Huang Zhiwei, 67, said: "We will have a good rest. We may take a trip to nearby places like Malaysia. We are getting old and don't want to be so tired."