Man dies after his motorcycle skids in Tampines accident

The motorcyclist is believe to have self-skidded.

A 54-year-old motorcyclist died after he skidded on a road in Tampines on Oct 26.

When contacted, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident along Tampines Road towards Tampines Industrial Avenue 4 at about 3.50pm.

The motorcyclist, believed to have self-skidded, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, the police said.

In a video of the aftermath of the accident, a blue tent is seen on the roadside grass verge next to the right-most lane. A toppled motorcycle lies a few feet away.

Investigations are ongoing.

In 2023, motorcyclist and pillion rider fatalities accounted for half of all fatalities in road accidents, claiming 68 lives, according to figures issued by the police.

That year, 4,290 motorcycle and pillion riders were injured in accidents.