Motorcyclist evades traffic police on KJE; pillion rider flees on foot

The man's pillion passenger later jumped off the motorbike on the BKE slip road towards Bukit Panjang Road and fled on foot.

A man who rode a motorcycle without a valid licence was arrested after he fled from a Traffic Police officer on the KJE on the morning of Jan 6.

The police said they signalled the 22-year-old man to stop on the KJE to BKE at 11.30am for a routine check, but he did not stop and sped off instead.

The motorcyclist later skidded along Dairy Farm Road and was arrested for driving without a valid licence and insurance, for dangerous driving and for failing to stop when ordered by a police officer in uniform.

“Efforts are are under way to trace the pillion rider,” the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.