Man drowns after falling into sea at East Coast Park.

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old man drowned after he fell into the waters at East Coast Park on Saturday night (Nov 6).

A Stomper alerted Stomp to the incident and shared footage of men trying to resuscitate the man.

The Stomper said the man fell near Enak Enak HongKong Tea House. He is believed to have been fishing before falling into the water.

It is unclear how the man fell into the sea.

"Three young men jumped into the water and pulled him out," said the Stomper.

Two men reportedly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man while waiting for the police and ambulance to arrive.

According to a witness, the victim's wife had gone to the toilet, and when she returned, she saw her husband lying on the grass with people doing CPR on him.

"She said some prayers and put her hand at her husband's neck and said her husband's pulse was still moving.

"The police and ambulance soon arrived and brought him to the hospital."

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a case of suspected drowning at East Coast Park at 10.57pm.

"The body of a 47-year-old man was subsequently found and retrieved from the waters," a police spokesman said.

"The man was conveyed unconscious to the hospital by an SCDF paramedic, where he subsequently passed away. Preliminary investigations do not suspect foul play."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 1202 East Coast Parkway at 11pm and sent the man to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.