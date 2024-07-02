Man faces charges for alleged indecent acts on boy in mosque

A former accredited ustaz, or Islamic religious teacher, is accused of committing indecent acts on a boy at a mosque in 2014.

The man faces two charges under the Children and Young Persons Act.

Details about him, the mosque and the boy, who was around 15 years old at the time of the alleged offences, cannot be disclosed due to a gag order to protect the boy’s identity.

According to court documents, the man was at the mosque in 2014 when he allegedly touched the boy’s private parts over his clothes on one occasion and with skin-to-skin contact on another.

On July 1, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) told The Straits Times in a statement that the man is no longer registered in the Asatizah Recognition Scheme, Muis’ compulsory accreditation scheme for religious teachers.

A Muis spokesperson added: “This decision was made following a thorough review and assessment by Asatizah Recognition Board.”

The case has been adjourned to July 18.

For each count of committing the crime, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $10,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $20,000.