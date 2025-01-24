Man goes viral for offering milk to workers in the heat

The man gave bottled milk to workers around Singapore.

A heartwarming video of a young Singaporean offering bottled milk to outdoor workers during last September's sweltering heat has gone viral.

The TikTok video, posted by user @something4rsomeone on Jan 22, shows the man, identified only as Z, distributing large bottles of Meiji milk to workers on an overhead bridge, at a sheltered walkway, and to cleaners tidying a grassy area.

Speaking to MS News, the 24-year-old Z explained that he filmed the video during the intense heatwave Singapore experienced last September.

He purchased the milk, spending about $25, and received two additional bottles free thanks to a promotion.

Z said he hopes the video inspires others to perform acts of kindness, adding that he's eager to "pass on the baton".

He concludes the video with a poignant message: that giving is about caring for fellow human beings, regardless of social standing.

Netizens have responded with an outpouring of support, praising Z's thoughtful gesture and thanking him for his kindness.