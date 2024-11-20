Man linked to Singapore Archdiocese accused of molest

A man linked to the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore is facing a molestation charge after he allegedly outraged the modesty of a 12-year-old girl.

Zebedee Rex Fernando, 57, is accused of committing the offence in a Housing Board flat in 2004, but details about the unit and the girl cannot be disclosed due to a gag order.

He was handed the molestation charge on Nov 14, but court documents did not disclose why it took 20 years for him to be hauled to court over the alleged offence.

In November 2022, the Chancery of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore stated in its notice that Fernando had been appointed to the Board of the Archdiocesan Commission for Tamil-Speaking as its treasurer for a two-year term.

In a statement to The Straits Times on Nov 19, the Archbishop’s Communications Office of the archdiocese said it is aware that Fernando had informed his workplace superiors on Nov 11 about his court appearance.

“Given the serious nature of the charge, Mr Rex Fernando has been suspended from his employment until this matter is concluded,” said a spokesperson.

“The Archdiocese has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of harm or exploitation, particularly against children and the vulnerable, and we condemn such actions unequivocally.”

The spokesperson also said that it would be inappropriate to make further comments on the matter as it is currently before the courts.

Fernando’s case has been adjourned to Dec 12.

Offenders convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments. Fernando cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.