Man molested 3 boys and tried to molest another

In a span of about five years, a man molested three boys and caused hurt to two women, including his mother’s domestic helper.

Julian Loh Sheung Jin, 58, also tried to molest a fourth boy and was arrested after performing an obscene act in public in an unrelated incident.

The incidents happened between 2019 and 2024.

On Oct 21, Loh, who is in remand, pleaded guilty to seven charges for offences including molestation and assault. Six other charges will be considered during his sentencing.

The court heard that Loh had been diagnosed with conditions including mild intellectual disability, and started receiving psychiatric care at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in 1989.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Grace Teo said he targeted his first victim, a 17-year-old boy, while they were sitting beside each other on board bus service 31 on Jan 31, 2019.

Loh had asked for the teenager’s name, and the boy gave him a fake one. Loh then unzipped his own fly, exposed himself and invited the victim to his home.

The teenager pushed Loh away and was about to alight at a bus stop when Loh molested him.

The victim later told his father, who then alerted the police.

Loh was examined at IMH in May and June that year and prescribed medication to regulate his behaviour. He was supposed to take it twice a day.

But on the night of June 15, 2019, he forgot to take his medication, and as a result became easily irritated by loud noises.

His mother’s 38-year-old domestic helper was boiling water in the kitchen at around 1.30am the next day when Loh became irritated by the sound.

He splashed room-temperature water at her and threw an egg but missed. Loh went on to slap and punch the maid before his mother stopped him.

Loh struck again on Feb 25, 2021, when he assaulted a 25-year-old woman on board bus service 14.

He had asked the victim earlier if the bus went to Orchard Road. Her husband replied that they did not know and asked Loh to check with the driver. Loh pulled her hair when she was about to alight.

Her husband alerted the bus driver, who helped to call the police, but Loh left before officers arrived at the scene.

Court documents did not disclose what happened next, but a 16-year-old boy was sitting at a bus stop in Bedok South Road on June 29, 2022, when Loh tried to touch him inappropriately.

The boy managed to hit Loh’s hand away, and the offender made a lewd gesture before leaving the vicinity.

On Feb 13, 2023, a 15-year-old boy was walking along a pavement in New Upper Changi Road when Loh molested him.

Loh molested a second 16-year-old boy on board bus service 36 on March 10, 2023, and the teenager alerted the driver, who helped to contact the police.

Officers later arrested Loh, who was taken to court the next day and remanded at IMH until March 24, 2023.

He was released on bail and was sitting on a bench in Bedok South Road on June 12, 2024, when he exposed himself and performed an obscene act. He was arrested later that day after a 49-year-old man spotted him.

On Oct 21, DPP Teo urged the court to sentence him to up to 10 months and nine weeks’ jail.

She said there was a contributory link between his mental conditions and his sex-related offences.

But she told the court: “The accused’s case history shows that medication, psychiatric follow-up and counselling have failed to keep his offending in check.

“The offences span more than four years, and the accused’s real risk of reoffending continues to pose a threat to the public. Specific deterrence and prevention must take the main focus in this sentencing process.”

Defence lawyer Azri Imran Tan, from IRB Law, pleaded for his client to be given not more than nine months’ jail. He said: “Julian is... completely dependent on his mother... for his care and welfare... (He) strives to do better, together with the support of his mother and psychiatric care.”

Loh will be sentenced on Oct 25.