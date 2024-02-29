Man offers $5,000 for wrongly discarded chest of drawers

In preparation for Chinese New Year, it is customary to spring-clean the home.

And while spring-cleaning their flat at Block 231 of Hougang Street 21, a woman and her daughter threw out a chest of drawers that had been sitting in their living room for three years.

Nobody in the flat ever opened the drawers.

And now the woman's husband, Mr Huang Fu, 56, wants the chest of drawers back. He is even offering a $5,000 reward to whoever returns it.

He was visiting his relatives in China when his wife and daughter threw out the piece of furniture.

Mr Fu told Shin Min Daily News that it belongs to his friend, who was devastated when Mr Fu informed him about the accidental disposal.

According to the friend, the drawers contained sentimental items and documents, and foreign bank cards and currencies.

"I think those items are worth even more than S$5,000 to my friend," said Mr Fu.