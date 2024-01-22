Strangers donate to woman who lost purse and was down to $8

Sous chef Nguyen Thi Hai Yen, 30, was afraid she would accidentally spend her rent money, so she kept it in her purse instead of leaving it in the bank.

However, on Jan 16, she lost it after having dinner with her 18-month-old daughter and nanny at White Sands in Pasir Ris.

Ms Nguyen, 30, told Shin Min Daily News: "I am not sure when I lost it. I could have left it in the pram or dropped it when I was comforting my daughter."

The black purse contained about $650, her NRIC, her bank card and her nanny's gold necklace that she was safekeeping.

With the purse gone, Ms Nguyen was down to $8, which she used to print five notices appealing for her information on her lost purse. She also posted her appeal on Facebook.

Since then, four strangers have donated a total of $1,300 to the Singapore permanent resident who hails from Vietnam.

"I was only hoping to find my purse and did not expect to receive donations," she said, adding that her landlord did not chase her for the rent after hearing about the purse.

"I'm very touched by the kindness of Singaporeans."