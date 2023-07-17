Man regrets booking SIA flight operated by Scoot: 'If booked separately, it'd be over $1,000 cheaper'

Is he right?

A man said he regrets booking a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight operated by Scoot after calculating that he could have saved more than $1,000 had he booked the flight separately.

Stomper Vincent had paid a total of $4,088.46 for a return ticket to Perth, Australia, departing Singapore on Aug 31 and arriving back at Changi Airport on Sept 6.

The thing is, although the Perth-Singapore flight number is SQ8495, giving the impression that it is an SIA flight, the flight is actually operated by budget carrier Scoot, as stated on the booking.

"I feel cheated by the misleading sales platform used by Singapore Airlines," said the Stomper.

"I not only have to take the airline I did not intend to, but I am also being cheated into paying more by trusting the Singapore Airline logo and the SQ prefix."

He found out that the Singapore-Perth flight on SIA alone cost $2,378.

And if the Stomper had booked the Perth-Singapore flight separately on Scoot, the price was $486.

This meant that the return ticket would have cost a sum of only $2,864, which is $1,224.46 less than the $4,088.46 the Stomper paid.

He said: "If booked separately, same timing and same flight but this time with the Scoot logo and the flight prefix is TR, it'd be over $1,000 cheaper.

"So this is basically a misleading sales tactic either by SIA or the third-party sales platform."

Stomp has contacted SIA for more info.

In September last year, another Stomper also felt cheated when she realised a Perth-Singapore flight she booked on the SIA website was operated by Scoot.

An SIA spokesman said then that the airline sells flights operated by its codeshare partners on its booking platforms.

"SIA’s codeshare partnerships with 31 airlines, including Scoot, offer our customers access to a wider network beyond those operated directly by the Airline," said the spokesman.

"When a customer books a flight on the SIA website and mobile app, the operating carrier is indicated on the booking page for each flight."