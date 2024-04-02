SIA to resume flights to Chengdu, Chongqing and Xiamen

There will be daily flights to Chengdu, Chongqing and Xiamen after April 28.

Singapore Airlines will resume flights to Chengdu, Chongqing and Xiamen from April 22.

There will be five flights a week to each of these Chinese cities till April 28. This will be increased to daily flights for all three routes thereafter.

However, the resumption of flights to the three cities is temporary.

A check of SIA’s website showed that return flights between Singapore and Xiamen as well as Singapore and Chengdu are available only till May 31.

For those between Singapore and Chongqing, they are available only till Oct 26.

SIA’s announcement came after it was reported in March that flights to Chengdu and Chongqing were suspended from March 31 due to regulatory reasons.

In response to queries, an SIA spokesman said flights to the three cities will be suspended till April 21. Prior to this, SIA operated daily services to Chengdu and Xiamen, and three services a week to Chongqing.

“There are no changes to SIA’s operations to Shenzhen. SIA operates one daily flight to Shenzhen,” the spokesman said.

“China is an important market for the SIA Group. We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities as we adjust our network and capacity to China.”