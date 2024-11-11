Man returns to university after being in a coma for 47 days

Four years ago, 28-year-old Mr Lian Zecheng suffered from a rare disease and was in a coma for 47 days. After waking up, he not only lost his memory, but also became emotionally unstable and often lost his temper.

After volunteering at Bishan Community Club with his father, he learned how to deal with people and cope with stress. Now he is able to return to university to continue his studies.

His 61-year-old father, Mr Lian Bingkun, said in an interview that his son lost consciousness in his university dormitory in 2020. After being sent to the hospital, he was diagnosed with organic brain syndrome and later fell into a coma.

He revealed that his son also developed complications of Status Epilepticus.

"It was really hard when my son was in a coma. The doctor said that even if he woke up, his intelligence might be affected," he said.

"Fortunately, my son woke up after 47 days and his intelligence was not affected. I felt it was a miracle at the time."

However, after waking up, Zecheng not only lost some of his memory, but also lost control of his emotions. He often lost his temper, smashed things in the house, and even exhibited aggressive behaviour.

“He spent more than three months in hospital and then two and a half years in treatment. He was very sensitive to sound and light and had very poor communication and comprehension skills,” said his father.

Zecheng's psychotherapist suggested that he volunteer to help him integrate into society, so Bingkun started taking his son to do various volunteer work at the Bishan Community Club last year, including joining the "Food Rescue" to distribute food to those in need.

The father and son also take care of the club's sky garden, allowing his son to reduce stress and anxiety through gardening.

Bingkun said that his son had the opportunity to interact with different people while doing volunteer work, from which he learned how to behave and developed empathy.

“My son’s communication skills were very poor before, but now he can participate in group discussions. Although he still feels scared in crowds, he can handle stress better.”

Bingkun is relieved that his son's condition is gradually improving and he can return to university to continue his unfinished political science degree.