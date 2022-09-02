Man sustained minor injuries after landslide at Clementi park connector

The landslide caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan Canal.

MP for the area Sim Ann asked residents to stay clear of the area for now.

A landslide near Clementi Ave 6 in the early hours of the morning caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan Canal.

The site has now been cordoned off for public safety.

A section of the park connector in Clementi near an almost completed Housing Board Build-To-Order (BTO) project has closed after soil spilled into the nearby canal on Friday morning.

According to the MP for the area Sim Ann, a landslide near Clementi Ave 6 (Clementi NorthArc construction site) in the early hours of the morning caused damage to the Ulu Pandan park connector and soil displacement into Ulu Pandan Canal.

The site has now been cordoned off for public safety, she said, and asked residents to stay clear of the area for now.

One passerby sustained minor injuries and was attended to at the site, said HDB in a statement on Facebook. It added that the injured person is now resting at home.

No other injuries were reported.

The affected areas of the park connector have been cordoned off and the public should stay away from the area, HDB added.

"HDB is working with NParks, PUB and BCA to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, and carry out the necessary recovery actions," it said. "As part of our safety process and precautionary measures, we have checked the nearby completed, but yet to be occupied, blocks and confirmed that they remain structurally sound."

Cyclist Baven Chin, who cycles on the section of the park connector twice a week from Ghim Moh to Pandan Road, said that landslide can cause flooding in the area now that soil and mud have spilled into the canal.

"The rain's going to come. I don't know what's going to happen. It's probably going to flood this area or there's going to be heavy wash off," said the 53-year-old management consultant.

Mr Lim Thiam Chye, 56, a resident at Block 307 near the area affected by the landslide, said that the streetlamps in the area were not working at about 1am on Friday. He added that there are park connector users in the area even at night. "There are people who cycle and run here at night."

The Clementi NorthArc HDB project was launched in February 2017 with an estimated completion date of the second half of this year.

But the BTO project has been hit with delays - first till the third quarter of this year, and again for up to six more months till March next year.

ST reported in April that buyers at Clementi NorthArc, among two other BTO projects, were frustrated at being informed late about the latest round of delays.

Additional reporting by Isabelle Liew

Landslide near Clementi Ave 6 (Clementi NorthArc construction site) in the early hours of the morning has caused damage... Posted by Sim Ann 沈颖 on Thursday, September 1, 2022