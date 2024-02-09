 110 missing after Philippine landslide kills at least 11, Latest World News - The New Paper
World

110 missing after Philippine landslide kills at least 11

Police officers carry a body bag as search and rescue operations continue in the landslide-hit village of Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro, Philippines, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Mark Navales
An aerial view of the area following a landslide on Mindanao island, in the village of Maco, Davao de Oro province, Philippines, February 7, 2024. Eastern Mindanao Command, Armed Forces of the Philippines/Handout via REUTERS
Rescuers carry a body bag as search and rescue operations continue in the landslide-hit village of Masara, Maco, Davao de Oro, Philippines, February 8, 2024. REUTERS/Mark Navales
Feb 09, 2024 10:01 am

MANILA – The number of missing from a landslide that struck a southern Philippine province rose to 110 on Thursday as rescuers recovered more bodies, bringing the official death toll to 11, disaster officials said.

The landslide happened on Tuesday night in the town of Maco in the province of Davao de Oro, burying homes and two buses, which a provincial official said were carrying more than two dozen passengers.

The number of missing had risen to 110 from the more than 40 previously reported, Maco's disaster agency said in a statement posted on its social media account, adding more than 1,166 families had been evacuated from their homes.

Torrential rains have battered Davao de Oro in recent weeks, triggering floods and landslides.

Rosa Cristina Rosete-Manuel, spokesperson for the military's Eastern Command helping lead the rescue operations, said rescuers remained hopeful of finding survivors.

"We are trying to remain positive," she told Reuters by phone. – REUTERS

World

Cameron Highlands landslide kills 1; 4 others feared buried alive

