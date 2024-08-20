 Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run accident on CTE, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run accident on CTE

Footage of the collision posted to social media shows a dark-coloured car swiftly switching from the third lane to the first of a four-lane expressway without signalling.PHOTO: BEH CHIA LOR - SINGAPORE ROAD/FACEBOOK
Carmen Sin for The Straits Times
Aug 20, 2024 03:00 pm

A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Aug 18 after a hit-and-run accident on the Central Expressway (CTE), the police said.

Footage of the collision posted to social media shows a dark-coloured car swiftly switching from the third lane to the first of a four-lane expressway without signalling.

The car then abruptly slows down in front of a motorcyclist, with no vehicles immediately ahead of the car.

After travelling a distance on the first lane, the car then moves three lanes to its left without signalling. A light-coloured car is then seen spinning across the expressway, coming to a stop across the two rightmost lanes with damage to its boot.

The dark-coloured car then moves to the road shoulder before the video ends.

The police were alerted to the accident at 8.05am on the CTE, after Jalan Bahagia, towards the Seletar Expressway.

The motorcyclist appears to clip either the car or the barrier, sending him skidding across the road directly into the path of an oncoming orange car.
Accident on CTE towards SLE happened this morning 18-08-2024 at around 8.04am. Hope everyone involved is okay. Credit:...

Posted by Beh Chia Lor - Singapore Road on Saturday, August 17, 2024

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was activated at about 8.10am and took the man, who was a passenger, to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The passenger was conscious at the time, police added.

 

