Man taken to hospital after hit-and-run accident on CTE

A 41-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Aug 18 after a hit-and-run accident on the Central Expressway (CTE), the police said.

Footage of the collision posted to social media shows a dark-coloured car swiftly switching from the third lane to the first of a four-lane expressway without signalling.

The car then abruptly slows down in front of a motorcyclist, with no vehicles immediately ahead of the car.

After travelling a distance on the first lane, the car then moves three lanes to its left without signalling. A light-coloured car is then seen spinning across the expressway, coming to a stop across the two rightmost lanes with damage to its boot.

The dark-coloured car then moves to the road shoulder before the video ends.

The police were alerted to the accident at 8.05am on the CTE, after Jalan Bahagia, towards the Seletar Expressway.

