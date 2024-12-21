Singapore travellers injured in Finland bus crash

Travellers part of a Singapore tour group were injured when the coach they were in was involved in a crash not far from the town of Rovaniemi, Finland, on Dec 19.

Several travellers from a Singapore tour group were slightly injured in Finland on Dec 19 when a coach they were travelling in collided with a minibus.

Two people – the minibus driver and a passenger – died at the scene, while 37 others, mainly from Singapore and China, were taken to hospital, according to the Finnish police. Of these, 31 – comprising 29 tourists, a tour manager and a driver – were from the tour bus.

The accident occurred at around 1pm local time when the minibus attempted to overtake another vehicle and collided with the coach.

The tourists from Singapore were on a 13-day trip organised by Chan Brothers.

The tour agency told The Straits Times that the coach was travelling in Rovaniemi, about 30 minutes from the famous Santa Claus Village, when the crash happened.

Chan Brothers said its representatives immediately responded to the situation, ensuring all tour members were taken to the hospital for precautionary check-ups. Three additional tour managers were dispatched to the hospital to assist the tourists.

Although some sustained minor injuries, all were discharged without requiring further treatment, Chan Brothers said. The tour continued as planned, with the group spending their final two nights in Rovaniemi.

The Finnish police indicated that driving conditions were poor due to snowfall and snow on the road at the time of the collision. They have opened an investigation into the incident.

The police added that they were “in contact with the embassies of the countries concerned”.

According to AFP, the Finnish police said the minivan driver is suspected of traffic violations, negligent homicide and negligent injury at this stage of the investigation.

Chan Brothers, in a statement, said: “This incident underscores the critical importance of seatbelt use in mitigating injuries during accidents.

“We are thankful to our experienced driver for his skilful handling of the situation, which helped to lessen the impact of the collision.”

The agency also reminded travellers to get comprehensive travel insurance coverage when travelling overseas.