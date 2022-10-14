 Man who dumped Felicia Teo's corpse jailed for 26 months but expected to be released soon, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Man who dumped Felicia Teo's corpse jailed for 26 months but expected to be released soon

Man who dumped Felicia Teo's corpse jailed for 26 months but expected to be released soon
The court heard Ahmad is expected to be released soon as the sentence was backdated to when he was arrested in 2020.PHOTOS: KELVIN CHNG, ST FILE
David Sun Correspondent
Oct 14, 2022 11:09 am

When their friend, Ms Felicia Teo, died in June 2007 after all three had allegedly consumed Ecstasy, the two men stuffed her body into a carton box.

The duo then took the box to a deserted location at Punggol Track 24, dug a hole which they put the box in, and burned the box before covering it up.

On Friday, Ahmad Danial Mohamed Rafa'ee, 37, was sentenced to 26 months' jail after admitting to four charges.

They included for unlawfully depositing Ms Teo's corpse in a public place, dishonest misappropriation of her possessions, giving false evidence to two police officers, and fabricating false evidence.

Two other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard Ahmad is expected to be released soon as the sentence was backdated to when he was arrested in 2020.

The termites had entered the tree from beneath the ground and left no visible signs such as a mud trail or mound.
Singapore

Fallen tree that killed woman was infested with termites

Related Stories

High Court dismisses man's $800k negligence suit against TTSH over mum's death

Man staged road accident, roped in whole family to commit insurance fraud

Man claiming to be sovereign citizen remanded at IMH after saying he was dead

In 2007, Ahmad, who was then a 22-year-old graphic designer, and Indonesian Mr Ragil Putra Setia Sukmarahjana, then 18, had then lied to the police they did not know the whereabouts of Ms Teo, then 19.

Ahmad was initially accused of killing Ms Teo before being given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal for the murder charge in June this year.

More On This Topic
'No basis for immunity': Judge explains why he did not acquit man accused of killing Felicia Teo
Death of missing teen: Twists and turns in Felicia Teo case

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COURT & CRIME