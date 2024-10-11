Mattel unveils its first Diwali Barbie; only 50 brought into S'pore

Barbie's new Diwali doll will be added to the "Barbie Signature" collection.

Just in time for the Festival of Lights, which falls on Oct 31 in Singapore, Mattel releases its first Diwali Barbie.

Renowned Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, who designed the doll, aims to empower rural women artisans and showcase India’s rich tradition of craftsmanship.

The founder of global fashion brand House of Anita Dongre has dressed Hollywood’s mega stars including Beyoncé and the Jonas Brothers.

The Diwali Barbie is dressed in traditional Indian wear, such as a choli top and lehenga, adorned with vibrant dahlias, jasmines and the Indian lotus, which symbolises strength and beauty.

Diwali Barbie's Moonlight Bloom ensemble, in addition to her sparkling earrings and gold bangles, reflects the “radiant lights” of the festival.

TNP checked in with Singapore's "Barbie Guy" Jian Yang and unsurprisingly, he said he placed an order for the doll the moment news of its release surfaced online.

Mr Yang, 43, told TNP: "This is the first time a modern interpretation of an Indian outfit will be made available, and that excites me. It's important for me to always have strong diversity represented in my collection.

"I want this to arrive in time for Diwali so she can be a centerpiece for a Diwali dinner at my house."

The Diwali Barbie went on sale on Oct 3 exclusively to Barbie Signature members on Mattel’s official website.

At the time of writing, the doll has sold out on the website.

Mattel Singapore marketing lead told TNP that only 50 Diwali Barbies will be brought into Singapore.

The dolls are priced at $109.90 each and are expected to arrive between late-October and early-November.