S'pore man has most Barbie dolls in Asia – but he's no collector

With a staggering 13,000 Barbie dolls, Mr Jian Yang boasts a collection that is the largest in Asia and second only to a German collector's in the world.

However, the 43-year-old Singaporean shies away from the "collector" label, preferring to be seen as someone who simply enjoys and values the iconic dolls.

"I don't think I ever started collecting," Mr Yang shared. "I just never stopped playing."

His journey began in 1984 with the Great Shape Barbie, and his passion has only grown since.

While many know him as the "Barbie Guy", Mr Yang is also a successful managing partner and head of strategy at a strategic communications agency, crediting his unique hobby with honing his professional skills.

"Barbie was the window to why I've become such a good strategist," Mr Yang explained, emphasising the importance of human insights and having a "curious mindset".

He points to the recent Barbie movie as a prime example: "How the hell did Barbie, this boring s*** movie about feminism and acceptance become such a huge thing, right? The movie itself is a pop culture phenomenon, which is a marketing case study in itself."

Mr Yang believes that understanding successful marketing campaigns, like the one behind the Barbie movie, makes him a better marketer. This insight led him to the role of global strategy director for Hasbro's Transformers in 2014, where he oversaw 47 markets.

It's worth noting that his toy passion extends beyond Barbie – he also owns 600 Transformers toys.

Mr Yang collects more than just Barbie dolls. He also has an impressive array of adorable rubber duckies in his bathroom. TNP PHOTO: POONG QI TAO

While he may not hold the official title of "biggest Barbie collection in the world", Mr Yang isn't fazed. He believes his strong online presence surpasses that of German collector Bettina Dorfmann, the current record holder.

"If you search for the biggest Barbie collector, my name comes up," he pointed out, attributing this to a carefully cultivated online footprint. He believes his digital presence, characterised by descriptors like "well-spoken" and "successful", bolsters his standing in the public eye.

However, there's more to Mr Yang than meets the eye. Beyond Barbie, he leads an active lifestyle, enjoying rollerblading, squash, and tennis. He's also a passionate painter.

This, he explains, is a deliberate choice. He acknowledges crafting an online persona focused on his Barbie collection while keeping his personal life private.

As for the future of his impressive collection, Mr Yang remains nonchalant.

"No long-term plans," he admitted. "I don't care what happens to them when I die."

He reiterates his distaste for the "collector" label, explaining that true collectors often seek to preserve their collections in museums.

He, on the other hand, simply enjoys his dolls.

"When I die, I can safely say I enjoyed every single one of them and I don't give a f*** what happens to them," he said.

"If my sister, children or nieces are clever, they'll know how to sell them. If they're not, they'll sell everything for $10."