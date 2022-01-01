Mdada customer says she has not received goods even after two-month wait

Two months ago, she ordered a branded wallet and a clothing item from live-streaming company Mdada, which is backed by the familiar faces of actress-host Michelle Chia, host Pornsak Prajakwit and celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee.

But to date, a woman who goes by the name Huang, has yet to receive her purchases.

The shipment delay has also raised to the surface logistical woes experienced by the celebrities amid their recent promotional trip to Europe.

Mdada's recent shows have been streamed from Europe, where Lee and other hosts have been streaming live from branded goods stores there.

Ms Huang, who works in sales, told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that she had purchased a branded wallet for $535 as well as an item of clothing for $128 during one of the shows on Oct 31.

After paying and waiting in vain, she contacted the company earlier this month.

"At first they said the shipment had been delayed, but they later said it was possible the purchase of the items had not been completed. They said they would make it up to me by repurchasing the items," she said.

Ms Huang said that as they could not give her a reply the next day as to whether the items were successfully repurchased, she requested for a refund.

The amount she paid for the wallet was refunded after 11 days, but Ms Huang said the status of the other item is still unclear.

"One moment, they told me the goods were still awaiting customs clearance, the next moment they said there was a problem with the logistics," said Ms Huang.

Another buyer told Shin Min that she had bought a pair of shoes via the livestream on Oct 23, but has also not received her item.

The customer added that she had requested for a refund previously, but was rejected.

Ms Huang said she is considering making a police report and lodging a complaint with the Consumers' Association if she doesn't receive her item soon.

She told Shin Min she had trusted Mdada as it was a company helmed by well-known celebrities, but "the service has been disappointing".

Celebs respond

Lee addressed the issue in a livestream from Europe on Thursday evening (Dec 30).

"I really cannot please everybody, if people want to complain, I can't do anything," he said, sharing that his trip to Europe has "not been profitable" and in fact "we have suffered losses”.

He explained that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated not just the logistical problems but caused travel issues as well – "even I'm stuck here and can't go home," Lee said.

Mdada's CEO Pornsak, who went on the show as well, extended his apologies to those affected by the delays.

"For our Europe trip, I think we haven't handled the logistics very well and for that, I apologise," said the former TV host.

Describing how dealing with delivery partners in Europe has been a learning experience, Pornsak added: "We're not trying to make excuses, but we'll strive to do better next time. For our negligence, we hope to get your understanding and forgiveness."