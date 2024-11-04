Deliveroo expands delivery services to 'shopping'

Deliveroo Singapore on Nov 4 launched Deliveroo Shopping, a new online retail arm to bring consumers a world of retail options on-demand.

The online retail arm is offered on top of the exiting restaurant food and grocery offering.

Deliveroo users can now order a range of retail items, spanning across categories including baby care, florists and pet care.

The launch is in conjunction with Deliveroo Singapore's ninth anniversary.

“Delivery services have become an integral part of Singaporeans’ daily lives, evolving far beyond just meals and groceries," said Deliveroo Singapore general manager Jason Parke.

"With the launch of Deliveroo Shopping, we’re committed to enhancing convenience and value for our customers by expanding our offerings to meet a wider range of everyday needs, enabling people to get them delivered quickly to their doorstep."

Merchant partners and products are conveniently housed under the ‘Shopping’ section of the Deliveroo app, in their respective categories.

Brands now available on the app includes Lush, Pet Loves Centre, The Body Shop and Ferns N Petals.