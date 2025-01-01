Migrant workers party at Kranji to usher in 2025

Indian nationals and colleagues Mr Rajamama Santhoshkumar (left) and Mr Vaiyapuri Krishnan attending the New Year’s Eve celebrations at Kranji Recreation Centre on Dec 31.

Fireworks burst into the sky at midnight for the first time at an open field near Kranji Recreation Centre to usher in 2025, as part of the largest-ever New Year’s Eve celebrations for migrant workers.

For the first time, festivities were held till midnight at six recreation centres around Singapore on Dec 31, 2024, for migrant workers from more than 10 dormitories to welcome the new year.

The celebrations were organised by the Ministry of Manpower’s Assurance, Care and Engagement (ACE) group, which was set up in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic to support migrant workers and dormitory operations.

Previous years’ celebrations did not include fireworks and did not stretch into midnight.

Migrant workers enjoying a display of fireworks during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Jan 1. PHOTO: REUTERS

Mr Rahman Luthfar, 38, a piling and demolition worker from Bangladesh who has worked in Singapore for 17 years, last saw New Year Eve’s fireworks in 2011 at the Marina Bay countdown celebrations.

He went to Kranji Recreation Centre after work on Dec 31, and told The Straits Times with a grin: “Now very good, I can see fireworks here.”

He also looked forward to seeing Bangladeshi singer Monir Khan, who was one of the three popular artistes familiar to migrant workers, invited to perform at the celebrations. The others were Tamil singers Arulpragasam and Soundarya.

Migrant workers enjoy a performance by Bangladeshi singer Monir Khan during New Year’s Eve celebrations on Dec 31. PHOTO: REUTERS

“I listened to his cassette tapes when I was a student. He’s my favourite singer,” said Mr Luthfar, adding that he plans to take a photo with Khan.

Mr Luthfar goes to the centre every week for practice with his recreational football team, whose members are fellow migrant workers. They gathered on New Year’s Eve at the centre to welcome the new year together.

Indian nationals Mr Vaiyapuri Krishnan, 37, and Mr Rajamama Santhoshkumar, 39, who have been road workers in Singapore for 14 years, were part of the crowd who joined the celebrations.

They usually drink at Little India to celebrate the new year, but came to the centre this year as Mr Krishnan has given up drinking to be a good role model to his two children – a 14-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

“Last year, I cut a cake with my family to symbolise the start of a new year. Today, I miss them,” said Mr Krishnan, adding that he would video call his children to show them the fireworks.

A group of migrant workers playing futsal at a New Year’s Eve celebration for migrant workers at Kranji Recreation Centre on Dec 31. ST PHOTO: CHRISTINE TAN

The migrant workers enjoyed carnival activities and games at the recreation centre that began at 7pm, and were treated to free briyani and ice cream.

Laughter rang out as they played games such as archery and futsal, received temporary airbrushed tattoos, and even had their caricature drawn.

Mr Nirjon Dewan, 30, was of the 30-odd people waiting in line for his caricature. During last year’s countdown, he was home in his village at Bangladesh, where he said most people just slept early.

Bangladeshi welder Nirjon Dewan having his caricature drawn at a New Year’s Eve celebration for migrant workers at Kranji Recreation Centre on Dec 31. ST PHOTO: CHRISTINE TAN

“Now I’m working, I have many friends. I’m very happy here, enjoying life today,” said Mr Dewan, who has been working as a welder in Singapore since 2021.

When asked what were their dreams in the new year, Mr Luthfar said he hopes to save enough money to buy a gold necklace for his 7-year-old daughter when he visits his home in February.

Mr Santhoshkumar, who has two children aged 13 and 11, smiled and said simply: “Safely working, safely go home, family also safe.”