MOE suspends primary school teacher accused of having sex with at least 2 underage girls

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has suspended a primary school teacher after he allegedly had sex with at least two underage girls at staircase landings.

An MOE spokesman told The Straits Times on Wednesday that Kenneth Seah Wei Yuan has been suspended since early July and no longer teaches at any school.

Seah, 34, faces five charges for offences including having sex with the girls who were 14 and 15 years old at the time.

An online search reveals there is no gag order on his identity. However, there is one on the alleged victims’ details.

Seah allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl at a staircase landing at a block of flats in Choa Chu Kang at around 3pm on Feb 2.

He allegedly committed a similar act on a 15-year-old girl at the same staircase the following month.

For now, it cannot be determined if these two cases involved the same girl, as details about all the alleged victims have been redacted from court documents.

Separately, Seah allegedly communicated with a 13-year-old girl more than once before meeting her on May 17.

Court documents did not disclose what he had allegedly done when he met her, but he is now accused of sexually grooming a minor below 16 years old.

Seah also allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl at a staircase landing at a Bishan block of flats on June 26.

He faces a charge of producing child abuse material during this meeting by recording two videos of them having sex there.

Seah is now remanded at the Changi Prison Complex medical centre for a medical examination and his case has been adjourned to Aug 2.

In its statement, the ministry said: “MOE takes a serious view of staff misconduct and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against those who fail to adhere to our standards of conduct and discipline, including dismissal from service.”

For each count of having sex with a minor, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.