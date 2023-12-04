MOF invites feedback, suggestions on Budget 2024

Singaporeans can provide their input on Budget 2024 over a seven-week period from Dec 4, 2023, to Jan 26, 2024.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is seeking feedback and suggestions from members of the public for the upcoming budget, which is scheduled to be presented in February 2024.

The Singapore Budget is prepared for each financial year, which begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 the following year.

The Budget includes the revised government revenue and expenditure projections for the current financial year, as well as estimates for the upcoming financial year.

Individuals, organisations and businesses can provide their input from Dec 4, 2023, to Jan 26, 2024.

In a statement on Dec 4, MOF listed the following themes and questions for feedback and suggestions:

Developing a competitive and sustainable economy with good jobs for all

How can Singapore remain an attractive investment destination amid a more competitive global economy?

How can Singapore play to our strengths to seize emerging growth opportunities?

How can we support our local businesses to transform, innovate and position themselves well for the future economy?

How can we support every worker to stay relevant and secure good jobs in a fast-changing world?

Forging a strong social compact

How can we build stronger families, and support them through every stage of life?

How can we empower our seniors to lead a fulfilling life in their golden years?

How can each of us, including the Government, businesses, and civil society, help to uplift and empower vulnerable Singaporeans among us?

Building a secure and resilient nation

How can each of us play a part to keep Singapore safe and secure?

What are some ways in which we can collectively strengthen our sense of belonging and unity?

How do we balance supporting the most immediate and pressing needs of Singaporeans and planning for the long term, so that society progresses together towards a shared future?

Input can be provided through several channels – the Singapore Budget website, Reach Budget 2024 microsite, Reach Singapore Facebook page, Reach Singapore Instagram account, and the Ask Kopi Kakis #shareyourviews webpage of the People’s Association (PA).

The Government’s feedback unit Reach, which facilitates whole-of-government efforts to engage and connect with Singaporeans on national and social issues, will also be organising physical Listening Points, which are mobile feedback booths for Singaporeans to obtain information and give feedback on government policies. Details of the engagements can be found on the Reach Budget 2024 microsite.

PA and its grassroots organisations will reach out to Singaporeans in the heartlands. Details will be progressively updated on the PA webpage once confirmed.