Money laundering accused, who jumped off balcony, convicted

Cypriot national Su Haijin, who jumped from the second-floor balcony of a good class bungalow (GCB) during a police raid, was convicted of resisting arrest and money laundering on April 4.

The 41-year-old, who faced a total of 14 charges, is the second of 10 foreigners linked to Singapore’s largest money laundering case to be convicted.

He admitted to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges.

More than $3 billion in cash and assets have been seized in relation to the case so far.

Another 11 charges will be taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The prosecution, who is seeking 12 to 15 months’ jail for Su, said he intends to forfeit 90 per cent of his assets to the state. Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jean Ting said his assets seized are worth over $171 million.

Su, who was originally from China, appeared in court via video link at around 2.45pm. He was expressionless as the statement of facts was read out to him.

He has been in remand for about eight months since his arrest on Aug 15, 2023.

Su was arrested in a 32,000 sq ft GCB in Ewart Park in Bukit Timah, which he was renting, when islandwide raids led by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) were conducted at luxury homes across Singapore.

On April 4, DPP Ng said on Aug 15, 2023, at around 6.40am, a team of police officers arrived at Su’s home at Ewart Park.

The police identified themselves to his eldest son who opened the door for them, and asked where Su was. His son led the police to his father’s bedroom.

The police asked Su to open the door but he did not respond. The police entered the bedroom, but could not find him.

The DPP said Su had jumped from the bedroom balcony onto the ground floor.

He injured himself and fractured his feet and wrist. Despite this, he hobbled down a flight of stairs to flee his home from the side gate and hid in a drain.

He was found by the police and arrested.

Su underwent surgery for his injuries and appeared in several earlier court mentions from the hospital.

In reference to one of his money laundering charges, the prosecution said Su is the director of Yihao Cyber Technologies, which was a software company incorporated in 2022.

Investigations showed that Yihao Cyber Technologies did not offer any products or services and its office was not occupied.