More FairPrice discounts for blue, orange Chas cardholders

FairPrice Group (FPG) is kicking off SG60 celebrations with more discounts for Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) blue and orange cardholders for the first 60 days of 2025.

From Jan 1 to March 1, it will double its 3 per cent discount for Chas blue and orange cardholders every Thursday and Friday respectively to 6 per cent at all FairPrice supermarkets and Unity outlets.

Households with a monthly income per person of $1,500 and below can apply for the blue card, while those with a monthly income per person ranging from $1,501 to $2,300 are eligible for the orange card.

The discounts, funded by FairPrice Foundation, are valid for up to $200 per transaction per day.

Earlier in December, the group announced the renewal of its daily discount schemes for seniors, Pioneer and Merdeka generation individuals, and Chas blue and orange cardholders till end-2025.

To benefit from these discount schemes, eligible customers need to present either their physical or digital (through the Singpass app) membership cards to cashiers upon checking out their purchases. At self-checkout counters, customers must select the relevant discount option to apply it to their purchases.

Group chief executive officer Vipul Chawla said the launch of the 6 per cent discount initiative for Chas blue and orange cardholders is just the start of year-long celebrations that the group has planned to mark Singapore’s diamond jubilee.

The deeper discounts are part of FPG’s way of showing appreciation for Singaporeans’ support of a food donation drive it had held from October to November 2024, he added.

The donation drive, A Full Plate, raised more than $1.6 million for 600,000 beneficiaries of 10 charity partners, such as The Food Bank Singapore, Food from the Heart and Jamiyah Singapore, to provide them with nutritious groceries and meals.

FPG said the campaign had rallied Singaporeans to donate by selecting curated grocery bundles or meals at participating outlets at 570 touchpoints, from FairPrice stores, Unity pharmacies and Cheers and Kopitiam outlets to its app and FairPrice online.

Its success is a testament to the compassion that Singaporeans have for their neighbours in need, even in the midst of inflation and a challenging economic backdrop, said Mr Chawla.

“With food and grocery expenditure accounting for more than 20 per cent of the average Singaporean household monthly budget, FPG believes that more can be done for lower income groups who are probably spending an even higher percentage,” he said.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said that as Singapore celebrates SG60, NTUC remains committed to its social mission in caring for workers and ensuring that no worker is left behind.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng (left) with FairPrice Group CEO Vipul Chawla. PHOTO: FAIRPRICE GROUP

“FairPrice Group’s enhanced discount scheme for Chas cardholders demonstrates our continued efforts to care for and help Singaporeans cope with rising costs,” he said.

“Together with our enterprise businesses like FairPrice Group, we will continue to strengthen our social compact and build an inclusive and caring Singapore.”