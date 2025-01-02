Teens caught riding modified fixies in KL made to do squats

A video that has gone viral shows a group of teenagers being punished by traffic policemen during an operation in Kuala Lumpur.

Teenagers caught playing with basikal lajak (modified bicycles) in the Malaysian capital were not issued summons by the police or Road Transport Department and were instead made to do squats.

A video that has gone viral, shared by Majoriti on Instagram on Jan 1, shows a group of teenagers – believed to be underage – being punished by traffic policemen during an operation in Kuala Lumpur.

About 20 of them were seen following instructions from a traffic policeman, while their actions were witnessed by several other police and officers on duty.

The teenagers were believed to have been detained by traffic police officers for riding the bicycles around the capital. A row of bicycles is seen lined up behind them.

A basikal lajak is a bicycle whose handlebars are lowered to the same level as the seat. The machine typically does not have brakes or lights to add to the thrill for its rider, but this poses a danger to other motorists.

The lowered handlebars would allow the rider to lie down flat on the seat with his arms holding the handlebars when the machine is moving fast, in what is called a “superman” move.

The rare incident provided nearby onlookers with an opportunity to watch and capture the moment on their devices.

The integrated operation was conducted in conjunction with the New Year’s Eve celebration, with the participation of the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Police Department and JPJ to ensure smooth traffic in Kuala Lumpur until early morning.

The operation aimed to curb illegal racing, road thuggery, and activities that violate traffic laws. – THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK