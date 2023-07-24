 Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Yishun; driver arrested, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being hit by car in Yishun; driver arrested

In a video posted on Facebook, a white car is seen hitting a motorcycle as it passes, causing the motorcyclist to fall off.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Elaine Lee
Jul 24, 2023 10:59 am

A 59-year-old man was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt after an accident involving a motorcycle and a car in Yishun on Sunday.

A 27-year-old male motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital after the accident, which took place near the junction of Yishun Avenue 1 and Yishun Street 81 at 9.35am, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police.

In a video posted on Facebook by SG Road Vigilante, a white car is seen travelling behind a motorcycle and hits the smaller vehicle on the side when going past it on the right, causing the motorcyclist to fall off.

Another motorcyclist nearby, whom The Straits Times understands is the victim’s father-in-law, is seen rushing over to assist the man lying on the road.

Farther ahead, the white car stops in the right lane and a man is seen walking back in the direction of the fallen motorcyclist.

Police investigations are ongoing.

  • Additional reporting by Ian Cheng

