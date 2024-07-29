MP Alvin Tan calls out Lim Tean's xebophobic FB post

Of the 20 banners put up by Tanjong Pagar GRC, 18 featured Singaporeans and one a permanent resident.

A girl featured on a National Day banner by Tanjong Pagar GRC found herself the target of vicious comments online after an opposition politician highlighted her nationality.

She had put up a Facebook post with a picture of herself smiling and standing below the banner with the caption “Happy 59th Birthday Singapore”.

Opposition politician Lim Tean then shared the post and asked why a non-Singaporean was featured on the banner, drawing nasty comments from netizens.

On July 28, Tanjong Pagar GRC MP Alvin Tan called out Mr Lim in a LinkedIn post, saying Singaporeans are better than the xenophobic rhetoric and views put forth by the People’s Voice party founder. Many of the 103 comments on Mr Lim’s post featured xenophobic remarks, and the girl has since deleted her post.

Describing the episode as “sad and discouraging”, Mr Tan said this is not who people here are as Singaporeans.

“We are a vibrant, cosmopolitan nation that welcomes friends from all over the world. They too make up our Singapore history, tapestry and precious social fabric,” noted Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and for Trade and Industry.

The final banner featured the girl singled out by Mr Lim.

Mr Tan said this was not the first time National Day banners by Tanjong Pagar GRC had been made the subject of derogatory posts.

In 2021, a banner showing national athlete Thiruben Thana Rajan, then 20, and his family was attacked by netizens who made racist and xenophobic remarks.

When Mr Thiruben stepped forward and identified himself, a group of 41 residents from Tiong Bahru’s Seng Poh estate sent Mr Thiruben and his family a letter, saying: “We stand with you against racism, race-baiting, xenophobia and ignorance.”

Mr Tan said in his post: “How we rallied in support of Thiruben and his family in 2021 showed who we are as Singaporeans.”

He said his team has been in touch with the girl and her family, who expressed their appreciation for the support and care, which made them happy to be in Singapore.

In a separate Facebook post, he said the girl and her family have been participating in National Day celebrations and will continue to do so.

“These incidents happen in societies all around the world. How we manage them matters,” he said.