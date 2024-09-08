A day to remember for Peters family

English trainer James Peters leading in Supreme Liner (Manoel Nunes) at his maiden win at Kranji on Sept 7. The Exceed And Excel four-year-old, part-owned by his London-based parents, will move to Malaysia after Oct 5.

Among the 250-odd winners James Peters has trained at Kranji, his two Group successes at his first year of operation in 2016 ranked as his career highlights.

Oddly enough, the English trainer has not reached the same heights as Titanium’s Group 2 Stewards’ Cup and Spanish Bay’s Group 3 Saas Fee Stakes wins since, but his average strike rate of 30 winners per season has been more than commendable.

On Sept 7, heading into his last days at the office as a Kranji trainer – like all the other 15 conditioners forced to leave as Singapore racing draws to an end on Oct 5 – the 40-year-old enjoyed a rare moment to smile about.

Supreme Liner’s first win in a modest $20,000 Maiden race (1,400m) was well deserved after seven placings, but unlikely to make it into any hall of fame.

But, to Peters, the winning photo of the Exceed And Excel four-year-old crossing the line first at his 12th start may well become a family heirloom.

While the Supreme Liner Stable name as the registered owner does not give anything away, the same emerald and golden silks were worn by 2018 Group 2 Chairman’s Trophy winner Circuit Land for Ngo Tai Tak.

The Hong Kong businessman is indeed the majority owner of Supremer Liner, but Peters revealed that 10 per cent of the gelding is in the ownership of Colin and Lesley Peters – his parents.

The London couple were not on hand for the traditional lead-in, but would still be chuffed no end when they check their phones.

The race was run at 2.30pm, which was 7.30am UK time.

“I’ve texted mum and dad. I’m sure they’ll be thrilled their horse has finally won,” said Peters.

“It’s the only horse they’ve ever bought. They’ve never owned a horse before.

“I told them I liked this horse and asked them if they were interested to buy a share. He was actually quite an expensive yearling (around S$87,000).

“We’ve hit the bar many times, and it’s great they got a win out of him before we close.

“Actually, they were still happy with the placings but, obviously, they wanted a win. They probably wanted to change the trainer, too.”

Peters has clearly not lost his British sense of humour, even after the axe has fallen on him and his comrades of misfortune.

While some have already made plans to continue training in Malaysia or Australia, Peters is still at a crossroads – even if he does have a stop-gap gig.

“I have no set plan. I’ll play it by ear,” he said.

“If I were to train in, say, Australia, I’ll need to have good support before investing so much money in a new stable.

“In the interim, I will help the club with the relocation of horses until December. We’ll then see what happens.”

One of the horses who has already found a new home is Supreme Liner.

“He’s going to Frank Maynard in Kuala Lumpur. The owner’s already got (Penang Sprint Trophy winner) Circuit Mission with Frank,” said Peters.

“I think Supreme Liner will keep doing well there, now that he’s finally opened his account.

“He was the horse to beat today, even if barrier No. 10 was the only obstacle. I left the riding to (Manoel) Nunes, so long as he stayed with the pace.

“I’ll give him one more run. As the 1,400m is his minimum distance now, I’ll step him up in distance. We’ll look at a 1,600m Class 5 race for him on Singapore Gold Cup day (Oct 5).”

Nunes agreed that Peters’ 27th winner for 2024 would be even more at home over more ground.

“I’m happy to win on this horse as he’s always running second and third,” he said of the $7 favourite.

“I rode him only once in a Novice race at his last start, and he finished second.

“The field was a bit weak today and the 1,400m was a bit sharp. He needs a bit further now.”

The five-time Singapore champion jockey, who was returning from a one-day suspension, has halved the four-win deficit on leader Bruno Queiroz, thanks to a riding double.

The Brazilian also won the last race on Creative Dreams ($23) to take his tally to 51 wins, two shy of Queiroz, who had a rare blank day.

While the jockeys’ premiership is anything but settled, the same cannot be said of the trainers’ log.

Defending champion Jason Ong enjoyed another prolific day with a hat-trick that has widened the commanding lead on his rivals even further.

After Marc Lerner gave him an early double with Lucky Goal ($20) and Silver Dragon ($39) in Races 1 and 4 respectively, he wrapped up the day with a third win with $132 long shot Pacific Master (Daniel Moor) in Race 8.

With only four meetings or 40 races left, mathematically, he is not home yet. But, for all intents and purposes, the 31-win lead between him and Daniel Meagher (74 against 43) is as good as unassailable.

manyan@sph.com.sg