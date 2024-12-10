MRT service at 6 EWL stations resumes ahead of schedule

Work being carried out on Dec 8 on the Tanah Merah viaduct to connect tracks from the East-West Line to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.

Regular train service on the East-West Line (EWL) resumed on Dec 10, after track works were completed a day ahead of schedule.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) had earlier announced regular service would be suspended from Dec 7 to 10 at Tanah Merah, Simei, Tampines, Pasir Ris, Expo and Changi Airport stations so work could be done on the track to connect the EWL to the new East Coast Integrated Depot.

But in a Facebook post on Dec 9, LTA said normal service would resume from the start of passenger service hours on Dec 10, a day ahead of schedule.

In its post, LTA said work teams have completed comprehensive testing, including safety and ultrasonic tests on the tracks, power supply and train signalling systems. It added that more than 500 LTA and public transport operator staff, contractors and crowd marshals have worked since Dec 7 to replace and test the tracks, and assist commuters.

In a separate Facebook post on Dec 9, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat thanked the various teams involved in the work – including engineers, technicians and workers for “laying the tracks around the clock and doing thorough planning and testing”, the bus captains running the shuttle services, and ground staff who were guiding commuters.

“My appreciation to all commuters too for your patience and understanding, and your support for our public transport workers,” said Mr Chee.

LTA has said that further track closures will be required in 2025 and 2026 to complete works for the depot, and more details will be provided when they are ready.

In November, LTA and SMRT said the East Coast Integrated Depot is slated to be completed by 2026, with 97 per cent of its structural works already done.

When operational, the integrated depot will house 220 trains from the Downtown Line, Thomson-East Coast Line and EWL, along with a bus depot that can accommodate more than 500 buses.

During the suspension, shuttle trains ran every five minutes between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations, every eight minutes between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, and every 11 minutes between Expo and Changi Airport.

There was also a shuttle bus service, Shuttle 7, that ran at a frequency of three to five minutes, stopping at Tampines, Simei and Tanah Merah stations.

Ms Junaidah Abdul Rahman, 35, said she was pleased to hear that regular train service on the EWL is resuming earlier than expected.

The nurse at Parkway East Hospital said she was late for her 9am shift on Dec 7 when she took the train from Pasir Ris station and was told to alight at Tampines station. She said: “This is definitely good news for me. It saves me time and about $20 for a Grab ride to work. Even though the private-hire car ride is faster, I’d rather spend less by taking the MRT.”