N-level results out on Dec 16

The results of the 2024 Singapore-Cambridge GCE N(A)-level and N(T)-level exams will be released at 2pm on Monday, Dec 16.

School candidates will receive their results from their secondary schools. Details on the collection arrangements will be shared by the respective schools.

Those who cannot collect their results in person can appoint a proxy to collect a physical copy of their results from the school.

Proxies are required to produce the relevant documents for the school’s verification when collecting the results. School candidates may contact their school for assistance with the appointment of a proxy.

Private candidates with Singpass can obtain their results via SEAB’s Candidates Portal from 2.45pm on Dec 16 to 11pm on Dec 30.

Those without Singpass can view their results in the portal using the account that they have created during registration.

Candidates who wish to apply for courses offered by the Institute of Technical Education can submit their applications online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 16 and 5pm on Dec 19.

Hard copy application forms will also be available at the Customer & Visitor Centres at the three ITE Colleges. Applicants who wish to collect the hard copy application forms should book an appointment beforehand by contacting the respective colleges via their e-mail addresses or phone numbers provided at ite.edu.sg/who-we-are/get-in-touch

For courses offered under Aptitude-Based Admissions, candidates may check the interview details online via the ITE application portal from 2pm on Dec 20.

The ITE posting results will be released at 9am on Dec 30. Candidates may check the posting results online via the ITE application portal.

Those who receive an ITE offer should accept or reject the offer via the ITE application portal between 9am on Dec 30 and 11.59pm on Jan 3, 2025.

Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP)

DPP prepares candidates for progression into selected polytechnic diploma courses via a two-year Higher Nitec course at ITE.

Candidates who successfully complete their Higher Nitec course and attain the required minimum qualifying Higher Nitec Grade Point Average are guaranteed a place in a polytechnic diploma course mapped to their Higher Nitec course.

School candidates eligible for DPP will receive a copy of Form N from their secondary schools, inviting them to apply for the DPP.

Applications can be submitted online via the ITE application portal between 2.30pm on Dec 16 December and 5pm on Dec 19.

DPP posting results will be released at 2pm on Dec 20.

Candidates can check the posting results online via the ITE application portal.

Those who receive a DPP offer should accept or reject the offer via the ITE application portal between 2pm on Dec 20 and 11.59pm on

Dec 26.

School candidates who do not have a confirmed place in the DPP should report to their secondary schools in 2025 for Secondary 5.

Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP)

PFP is a diploma-specific foundation programme conducted over two academic semesters at the polytechnics.

It caters to school candidates in the Secondary 4 N(A) course in 2024 who have decided to pursue a polytechnic education and meet the PFP eligibility requirements at the end of Secondary 4.

School candidates keen on applying for the PFP should first report to their secondary schools in 2025 to start their Secondary 5 year, while awaiting notification of eligibility and confirmation of a place in the PFP.

Applications for PFP will open in January 2025, on the day of the GCE O-Level Examinations results release. Candidates eligible for the

PFP will receive a copy of Form P on the same day, inviting them to apply for the PFP.

For more information on DPP and PFP, go to ite.edu.sg/admissions/full-time-courses/higher-nitec-dpp or

pfp.polytechnic.edu.sg/PFP/index.html, respectively.