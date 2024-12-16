Normal (Technical) student with hearing impairment secures spot in ITE

Manojoy Majumdar from Crest Secondary School was one of 13,790 students who received their N-level exam results on Dec 16.

At age five, Manojoy Majumdar lost part of his hearing in both ears, slowing down his learning and making it hard for him to communicate.

He struggled to hear instructions in lessons, which was especially hard during practical subjects like Mobile Web Application, said Manojoy, now 17.

This subject - one of five ITE Skills Subjects offered at his school - taught Manojoy to create mobile applications and develop interactive websites.

“Sometimes teachers speak too fast, and I feel confused,” said Manojoy, who was from Crest Secondary School’s Normal (Technical) stream. He also had trouble understanding the meanings of certain words, he said.

But despite his hearing impairment, Manojoy did well for his N-Levels and has secured a place in the aerospace avionics course at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) through the Early Admission Exercise.

He was one of 13,790 students who received their N-level exam results on Dec 16.

Of the 4,347 Normal (Technical) students, 98.3 per cent passed. This was a slightly higher pass rate than the 97.9 per cent in 2023, said the Ministry of Education and Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board in a joint statement.

The pass rate for Normal (Academic) students was 99.5 per cent. Of the 9,369 that sat for the N-levels, 76.7 per cent will be able to progress to Secondary 5 in 2025.

In 2024, 48 per cent of school candidates from the Normal (Academic) course took subjects at the O-Level exams.

Their combined GCE Normal (Academic)-level and school-based O-level preliminary exam results will be taken into consideration when schools determine their eligibility for progression to Secondary 5 Normal (Academic) or post-secondary pathways.

Manojoy said his teachers and schoolmates gave him support and helped him do well.

“In the beginning, I felt worried because I could not hear, which meant that I could not talk to my friends or understand teachers,” said Manojoy.

But his teachers would repeat themselves or speak more slowly, while his friends would explain things to him.

His teachers also had a transmitter that connected to his hearing aid, making it easier for Manojoy to learn, and communicated with him more in writing.

Manojoy also managed his hearing impairment by relying on video guides and using captioned video tutorials.

Schoolwork aside, Manojoy said helping others comes naturally to him.

He took on roles such as class chairperson and helped classmates who were struggling with practical lessons.

He also played drums for the school band, adjusting the volume of his hearing aid to protect his ears, while staying focused on the rhythm.

Mr Teh Tuan Ann, Vice President of Vocational Education at Crest Secondary School, described Manojoy as warm and forthcoming, a student who never let his disability limit him.

“Manojoy is very well-liked by his peers,” Mr Teh said. “He is able to get along with his friends, even though he is a man of few words.”

He said that Manojoy was also very willing to help other students with coding, as it was a subject he excelled in.

In future, Manojoy hopes to master sign language and teach it to others.

He was inspired by a friend who is mute - as they could not communicate verbally, Manojoy discovered the importance of learning sign language.

“It is another way to talk to others, and I want to encourage those who are deaf that they can still communicate even if they cannot hear,” he said.