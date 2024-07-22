Neighbours raise stink over 'fertiliser' used in corridor garden

Mr Chen claimed he has switched to using organic fertilisers.

Mr Chen, 70, said he now uses the discarded water from his fish tank.

One neighbour said that the stench was "worse than faeces".

An elderly man's use of chicken manure to fertilise his corridor garden has left neighbours recoiling at the pungent odour.

Residents in Block 409 Saujana Road describe the smell as "worse than faeces".

One neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, was concerned over the hygiene of the situation.

"The smell hits you the moment you step out of the lift," she told Shin Min Daily News.

A reporter, who visited the block on July 22, saw several styrofoam boxes filled with herbs and vegetables lining the corridor. A strong, foul smell filled the air.

Homeowner Mr Chen admitted that he used chicken manure as fertiliser. The 70-year-old claimed that following a visit from Holland Bukit Panjang Town Council officers, he has replaced it with discarded fish tank water.

"There may be a smell at first but it dissipates quickly,” said Mr Chen. “I maintain the cleanliness of my ‘garden’ and it does not pose any hygiene problems.”

He claimed that he also uses organic fertilisers to cultivate his herbs which he shares with his relatives.

Another neighbour, who also requested anonymity, said the stench became more noticeable over the past three months. He now resorts to keeping the windows closed whenever the smell intensifies.

A resident living above, who initially mistook the smell for a dead rat, also suggested that Mr Chen consider relocating his "garden" the ground floor, and turn it into a community garden for others.

A spokesman for Holland-Bukit Panjang Town Council confirmed they have been in contact with Mr Chen since June, where officers conducted a home visit. Mr Chen had agreed then to temporarily stop using the offensive-smelling fertiliser.

But as he failed to comply eventually, the town council issued a notice on July 19, to demand that he removed all plants from the common corridor. They intend to engage with Mr Chen again to ensure compliance.